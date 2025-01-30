America's fastest-growing sport has come to Forbes!

Yes, you can now take up a racquet and join a social game of pickleball at Forbes tennis club on Thursday evenings.

Pickleball is played with a small, solid paddle and a plastic perforated ball on a small hard court.

It's just a really fun game that people of all ages can learn really quickly, the organisers at Forbes tennis club say.

Forbes tennis coach Peter Clifton says the club first started offering pickleball on social tennis nights last year, and it's been easy for players to adapt.

Pickleball, which originated in the US in the 1960s, is a bit of a mix between tennis, badminton and table tennis.

With underarm serves and a court designed to hold back those hard volleys at the net, it can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities and it can become fast and competitive.

With a new year flush of new interest and players, it's proven easy to learn and new players are always welcome at the courts.

You can play singles but most popular is doubles.

Come along to Forbes tennis club from 7pm on a Thursday evening to be part of the fun.

Forbes tennis club's night competition resumed this week, and will continue in A and B Grades for the next five weeks.

Interested in a game? Look up Forbes Town and District Tennis Club or Peter Clifton Tennis Coaching on facebook, or email forbestennisclub@gmail.com.au