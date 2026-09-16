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Post Office team's front row seat to change

<p>Forbes Post Office\\'s postal manager Monica Morrison (left), along with staff Matt Walton, Pip Reid and Corrina Dukes celebrated the building\\'s 145th birthday. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n
<p>Forbes Post Office\\'s postal manager Monica Morrison (left), along with staff Matt Walton, Pip Reid and Corrina Dukes celebrated the building\\'s 145th birthday. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n

Forbes Post Office's postal manager Monica Morrison (left), along with staff Matt Walton, Pip Reid and Corrina Dukes celebrated the building's 145th birthday. PHOTO: Brendan McCool

Forbes Post Office has celebrated 145 years, with Monica reflecting on the changes she's seen.
Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

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