Helicopters and specialist inspection technologies will be deployed across Forbes and Parkes from 18 to 24 June as Transgrid undertakes its annual bushfire prevention program.

The program identifies any vegetation encroachments and assesses the condition of towers and lines so essential maintenance works can be undertaken to keep the transmission network safe during the 2026-27 bushfire period.

Executive General Manager of Network Jason Krstanoski said early, proactive inspections play a critical role in protecting the network, landowners and local communities across the Central West and Central Tablelands while maintaining power system reliability.

“Our aerial patrol program helps us identify any potential issues early, prioritise maintenance and reduce risk across the network – helping keep our people, landowners, communities and electricity system safe," Mr Krstanoski said.

The 2026 aerial patrol program will use a combination of specialist inspection methods to provide a comprehensive view of the high-voltage transmission network, including:

Aerial inspections, with experienced Transgrid lines crews on board helicopters to visually assess towers and conductors;

High-resolution aerial imagery, capturing detailed images of transmission assets for engineering review;

Aerial thermographic inspections, using thermal technology to help detect abnormal heat signatures that may indicate emerging faults; and

A 3D laser survey of easements by fixed-wing aircraft using LiDAR technology to identify vegetation growing too close to transmission lines.

Together, these activities support early identification of maintenance needs and allow Transgrid to plan targeted works well ahead of the 2026-27 bushfire season.

“Preventative maintenance is one of the most effective ways to reduce bushfire risk,” Mr Krstanoski said.

During the program, communities across the Central West and Central Tablelands may notice helicopters flying near transmission corridors at varying heights depending on the type of inspection being undertaken.

Up-to-date information on inspection locations and timing is available via an interactive map on Transgrid’s website

Community members seeking further information can contact Transgrid on 1800 222 537 or email community@transgrid.com.au