President Mal Smith opened the March meeting of Forbes Probus club with a below par attendance with five apologies on a morning with weather more akin to winter, with snow reported in Orange.

Secretary Lloyd Gerdes read the minutes of the previous meeting which were adopted, noting most mail is now in an electronic format both in and out.

Treasurer John Bruce reported a healthy bank balance which includes a generous anonymous donation.

The president then gave his annual report thanking members for their support over the 12 months of his tenure, before closing the general meeting.

After morning tea was served the president asked Alister Lockhart OAM to chair the AGM, in turn declaring all positions vacant.

Election results were as follows: President Mick Malloy; Senior Vice President Noel Fuge; Junior Vice president Geoff Williams; Secretary Lloyd Gerdes; Treasurer John Bruce; Publicity Neil Gilmour; Bulletin Editor Lloyd Gerdes; Speaker recruitment, Mick Malloy, Mal Smith Alister Lockhart; Tour director Neil Gilmour; Welfare report Alister Lockhart; Public Officer John Bruce; Morning tea men Tony Bernardi, Geoff Coles and Peter West.

Mal congratulated Mick Malloy on his election and asked him to receive the insignia of office, Chain, Gavel and Gong.

The Woodburn Trophy for this year 2025/26 was awarded by secret ballot to Mal Smith.

This annual award was instituted in March 1989 by the then outgoing president Robert Woodburn for outstanding service to the club.