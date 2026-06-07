On the back of a challenging summer across the central west, Local Land Services is encouraging landholders to make use of the practical support and technical advice available through the service.

From feed and water quality testing to ration development and livestock management planning, Central West Local Land Services says a range of services are available to help producers make informed decisions - and especially during marginal seasons.

One of the people helping connect landholders with that support is recently appointed Drought Adoption Officer Bridie Mulligan, who works across the region from Grenfell to Coonamble and west to Nyngan.

Bridie, who grew up on a mixed farming operation near Mudgee before studying Agribusiness in Armidale, says producers are welcome to contact the LLS and make use of their tools and services in their decision making.

Their services at the moment include free testing of stock feed and water quality, with a follow up phone call to help with any questions producers have around results.

"The biggest thing is knowing you don't have to work through these decisions on your own," Bridie said.

"We've got a livestock officer who can help formulate rations, as well as mixed farming officers who can help with cropping decisions.

"Any questions you do have can be forwarded on to the right person."

The Drought Adoption Officer program is funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund via the Southern NSW Innovation Hub and Farm Business Resilience Program, with Bridie working alongside the Central West Local Land Services Sustainable Agriculture team.

Bridie said Local Land Services has a range of tools available to help producers assess their options and plan ahead, particularly when feed supplies are tight.

These include feed budgeting tools, drought and supplementary feed calculators, and support to help determine stocking rates based on available feed while maintaining valuable groundcover.

"I do a lot of work helping landholders plan and implement strategies," Bridie said.

"If you've got options, you can pivot to the best one at the time."

Recent rainfall across parts of the region has provided some welcome relief, but Bridie said maintaining groundcover and planning feed requirements remained important considerations heading into winter.

Producers wanting to discuss their situation or explore available support are encouraged to contact Central West Local Land Services on 1300 795 299 or visit their nearest office, including the Forbes office on Sherriff Street.

"Give us a call," Bridie said.

"We're definitely here to help in doing that work."

Local Land Services also run regular events, with some of their upcoming ones on eID on farm, feral deer information and buying better bulls: keep up to date online through https://www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/local-land-services/events