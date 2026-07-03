A man who made several attempts to evade police on the weekend was allegedly found with $6500 worth of the drug known as ice.

Officers attempted to stop a utility in Clarinda Street in Parkes about 1.45am on Saturday.

When the driver allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated, NSW Police reported on its Central West Police District Facebook page.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Renshaw-McGirr Way, after the driver allegedly attempted to drive over a dirt mound.

Police allege the 34-year-old man was wearing a balaclava and made attempts to drive away while ignoring police directions.

Officers forced entry into the vehicle and arrested the man.

During a search of the man and vehicle, police allegedly located 19.85 grams of methylamphetamine worth a potential estimated street value of $6500, buprenorphine and $2080 cash.

A 28-year-old female passenger was released pending further inquiries.

The man was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with:

- Police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly;

- Possess prohibited drug;

- Supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity;

- Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road;

- Unlicensed for Class, Class C, R, LR or MR; and

- Recklessly deal with proceeds of crime less than or equal to $5000.

He was formally refused bail to reappear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday 16 July.

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