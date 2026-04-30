The Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits will soon finally have a home as the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve emerges as a revitalised hub for sport and community life with more than $1.1 million in grant funding secured since 2021.

A NSW Government grant announced on Tuesday will support upgrades to the Bogan Gate Sportsground playing surface, enabling the return of field-based sports to Bogan Gate and continuing the transformation of the reserve.

The Rampant Rabbits have built quite a reputation for competitiveness in recent cricket seasons through their spirited Grinsted Cup campaigns.

Now, with a dedicated base at Bogan Gate, the team has the foundation to grow both on and off the field.

Tom Caldwell batting for Bogan Gate during a Grinsted Challenge in Forbes.

The milestone reflects years of work behind the scenes, the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Land Manager successfully unlocking significant investment to upgrade facilities and future-proof the reserve for generations to come.

Parkes Shire Council Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee said the funding demonstrated what can be achieved when small communities are backed with vision and persistence.

“This is a fantastic result for Bogan Gate and the wider region. Securing over $1.1 million in grant funding is no small feat, and it shows the strength of community advocacy and leadership,” she said.

“Facilities like the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve are vital for keeping our communities connected, active and thriving.”

The upgrades have not only provided the Rampant Rabbits with a permanent home but have also strengthened the reserve’s role as a multi-purpose community asset, supporting a range of recreational and social activities.

Member for Orange Phil Donato also welcomed the investment, emphasising the importance of regional infrastructure in sustaining local communities.

“This funding is a major win for Bogan Gate. Investments like this ensure that small communities have access to quality facilities and opportunities that people in larger centres often take for granted,” he said.

“It’s about supporting grassroots sport, encouraging participation, and making sure towns like Bogan Gate continue to be great places to live.”

The success of the Rampant Rabbits mirrors the broader resurgence of the reserve itself, both driven by determination and community pride.

With a home ground now secured and upgraded facilities in development, the future looks bright for the Rampant Rabbits and Bogan Gate, as the town continues to build momentum on the back of investment and local leadership.