A group of locals stepped back in time earlier this month, gathering around the “wireless” for an evening of storytelling, community and history dating back more than a century.

The occasion was a special presentation of The Master of Nanima - a radio play on Paul and Hettie Wenz, written by Marion Ord and originally broadcast on the ABC in 1962.

The production has been revived through a collaboration between Galari River Arts and the Wenz Collection as part of the Wenzday Project, with the Arts group’s new music and dramatic society arm bringing the story to life once again.

Narrator Monica Wren said the idea evolved from a recording project into a full community event.

“Initially it was only going to be for the radio, then we thought we could have a bit of fun with it as a community event,” she said.

That idea quickly grew into a long-table dinner hosted at the Lachie Café on Friday, May 1, with cast members helping serve guests to recreate the atmosphere of a shared family meal.

Interest was strong, with the event booking out quickly via Humanitix, and many in attendance having personal or historical connections to the area.

Special guests included Member for Orange Phil Donato and his wife Nadia, along with Janet Moxey, the current “master of Nanima”.

The play, which had been pre-recorded, traces the story of Paul and Hettie Wenz and life at Nanima Station. Beginning in France, it follows their meeting, their life in Australia and extends through to World War I, when Paul served as a war correspondent and contributed to the war effort.

Bringing the characters to life were Michele Morley as Paul Wenz, Jo Roberts as Hettie Wenz, Henry Yapp as M Wenz, Ken Wren as Frederic Wenz, Ashley Morley as Emile Wenz, David Morrison as Charlie and Mark Hodges as Alfred Wenz, with Monica Wren as narrator. Sound recording was by Maree Yapp.

Kevin Dwyer airing the play on radio station 2LVR with Harry Yapp and Maree Yapp.

Funds raised from the evening will support the Forbes Museum, home to the Wenz Collection of books, photographs and artefacts belonging to the Wenz family.

The importance of the collection has also recently been recognised, with a National Library heritage grant of $6900 awarded to fund an assessment into how best to preserve the items for future generations.

Consultant Tegan Anthes is visiting Forbes next week to conduct a preservation needs assessment, with the Wenzday Project team to host an information dinner on Monday 18 May. If you’re interested, please contact Monica on 0414 943 248.