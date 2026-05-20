This musical comedy lights-up Little Theatre and delights audiences over four exciting weekends.

Parkes Musical and Society's latest production Sister Act hit the stage on 9 May and it's been lighting up the Little Theatre and delighting audiences for two weekends now.

gallery image
gallery image

The chemistry and beautiful harmony of the entire nuns cast in Sister Act is brilliant.
gallery image
gallery image

Opening scenes of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's production Sister Act.
gallery image
gallery image

Cath Welsh is divine in the lead role as Deloris Van Cartier.
gallery image
gallery image

Andrew Cannon is the trustworthy cop Eddie Souther.
gallery image
gallery image

Veteran performer Bill Jayet makes his return to the stage as Monsignor O'Hara.
gallery image
gallery image

Angie Drooger performs her character Sister Mary Lazarus very well.
gallery image
gallery image

Kate Walsh is Mother Superior in Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's Sister Act.
gallery image
gallery image

There are some very cute scenes indeed between Cath Welsh as Deloris Van Cartier and her nuns.
gallery image
gallery image

There are some very cute scenes indeed between Cath Welsh as Deloris Van Cartier and her nuns.
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society casts always finish each show in spectacular style and Sister Act is no different.
gallery image
gallery image

Margie Woodburn and Sally Perry with Peter and Meg Scholefield, all came over from Forbes to watch Sister Act last Friday night.
gallery image
gallery image

Ian and Bev Rowe of Parkes were spotted at the Little Theatre.
gallery image
gallery image

Kelly Tildsley, Duncan Fox and Sarah Savage of Forbes went to see Sister Act last week.
gallery image
gallery image

Nicole and Luke Williams of Parkes came out to see Sister Act.
gallery image
gallery image

Csaba Belley and Julie Herring of Parkes were keen to see Sister Act.
gallery image
gallery image

Anita Medcalf, Betty Kingham and Lyndy Bokeyar enjoying a night out at the theatre last Friday night.
gallery image
gallery image

Mary, Stan and Richard Drooger were excited to see their shining star Angie Drooger on stage.
gallery image
gallery image

Catherine and Ian Brown with Irene Ridgeway of Parkes in their seats ready for the show to start.
gallery image
gallery image

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller and Ron Thurlow were spotted seeing Sister Act last Friday night.
gallery image
gallery image

Ethan Green is Deloris' boyfriend Curtis (right) with his entourage TJ played by Joseph Tanswell, Pablo played by Mack Baynham, Joey played by Joshua King, and Ernie played by Drew Barter.
gallery image
gallery image

Opening scenes of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's production Sister Act.
gallery image
gallery image

Bill Jayet as Monsignor O'Hara with the nuns.
gallery image
gallery image

Closing scenes of Sister Act.

There's still time to see this divine, energetic and full-of-soul musical comedy if you haven't already secured a seat, but you better be quick, tickets are selling fast.

There are two weekends left of this performance.

Get your tickets here: https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office, or if you don't have access to the internet, you can message or call 0429 623 829 outside of business hours.

READ MORE: Be part of something special at M and D