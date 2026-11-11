Ready, set, play! Forbes celebrates new playgrounds

Families are being invited to celebrate the official opening of the newly upgraded Apex Park and Lions Park playgrounds at Lake Forbes on Sunday, 15 November. The free community event will run from 11am to 2pm and feature a jumping castle, children's activities and a barbecue lunch. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the completion of the project marked an exciting milestone for the community and further enhanced one of the town's most popular recreational areas. "We are incredibly fortunate to have not one but two fantastic play spaces in this beautiful lakeside location," Mayor Miller said. "Combined with new barbecue facilities, new amenities and pathways that connect the two playgrounds, this project has transformed the Lake Forbes precinct into a more accessible, welcoming and attractive destination for both residents and visitors." The redevelopment has delivered major improvements across both playgrounds, including modern play equipment, accessible and inclusive play opportunities, new pathways, shade and seating, improved drainage and upgraded landscaping. Apex Park now features a striking 8.7-metre play tower with three slides, while Lions Park has been expanded and enhanced with new shade sails and soft-fall surfacing. The project also included construction of a new amenities block, barbecue facilities, improved parking and pathways, and works designed to improve the precinct's resilience during future flood events. Council has also looked to reduce waste as part of the project, partnering with the Parkes Rotary Club to give the old playground equipment a second life overseas. Through the Rotary Overseas Relocated Playgrounds program, decommissioned equipment that remains safe and structurally sound will be shipped to developing communities, where it will be reinstalled for local children and families. Functional barbecues removed from Apex Park have also been repurposed, finding a new home at the Forbes Pool. The redevelopment of Apex Park and Lions Park forms part of the Lake Forbes Activation Plan Parks and Amenities Resilience and Betterment project, funded by the NSW Government's Community Assets Program. The fun is at both parks this Sunday from 11am to 2pm. The official party will start at Lions Park with a ribbon cutting and photo opportunity before taking a stroll across Johnny Woods Crossing to Apex Park where celebrations will continue with speeches, a ribbon cutting, plaque unveiling and family fun including a jumping castle, kids' activities and barbecue. Register for your free tickets through 123tix.com