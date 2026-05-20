The community will be invited to have their say on the future of land the government bought back under the Resilient Homes Program.

The NSW Reconstruction Authority will work with Cabonne Council to plan the future of buyback areas as parklands, community hubs, or environmental projects, the NSW Government announced in a media release over the weekend.

NSW Reconstruction Authority CEO Kate Fitzgerald welcomed the Australian Government’s confirmation that flood buyback land could be used for things other than housing, such as community spaces, environmental projects, businesses, or industry, if planning rules allow it and the flood risk is manageable.

“It’s an important next step in the recovery for the Northern Rivers and the Central West communities," Ms Fitzgerald said.

“This decision shows the value of the existing planning and flood risk management frameworks in NSW, which guide what can be built in flood-prone areas.

“We will make these decisions with councils and communities, with the main focus on reducing future flood risk and supporting strong local communities.”

Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin said this was a vital new phase for the program.

“We are giving this land back to the community in a way that is safe and sustainable," she said.

“We are creating space for new opportunities. Whether it’s parklands, community hubs, or environmental projects, the future of these sites will be shaped by the people who live there.

“It is essential that the community has a direct say in how we restore these connections and grow our local communities and economies.”

Community members are track the progress of these projects at nsw.gov.au/resilienthomesprogram with the central west yet to go live.

The Reconstruction Authority says it is working with Cabonne Shire Council on future land use for Eugowra and Molong, ensuring outcomes reflect the unique character of these towns.

Meanwhile in Eugowra, land away from the highest flood risk is to be developed following the announcement of $2 million in NSW Government funding last October.

The Cabonne Housing and Land Development Project will involve the acquisition of suitable land in the vicinity of Loftus Street, along with construction of critical infrastructure including water, sewer and electrical connections, stormwater systems, internal roads, footpaths, vegetation removal and landscaping to support 20 new residential lots.