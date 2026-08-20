This year Northparkes Operations boasts its largest group of apprentices in its 32-year history.

2026 sees seven first-year apprentices, with a total of 20 in its apprentice cohort.

Since the Northparkes Apprenticeship Program began in 2005, 51 apprentices have completed their programs across a range of trades.

The program is designed to build highly skilled and capable tradespeople by offering hands-on training and real-world experience across a range of trade and operational roles.

Apprentices complete a formal training pathway that blends practical, on-the-job learning with classroom-based instruction.

Northparkes celebrated its apprentices and trainees at its Employee Pipeline Event in January.

The highlight of the event was awarding the Lester Plummer Apprentice of the Year to Savannah Bevan, a fourth year light vehicle apprentice.

Savannah shared her thoughts on the Northparkes Apprenticeship Program in the mine's latest issue of its Source community newsletter, and said joining the program was the best career decision she could've made.

"I love how much I get to learn from those around me, and that no two days are ever the same," she said.

"Receiving the Lester Plummer Apprentice of the Year Award has been the cherry on top.

"To be recognised in this way is really meaningful, and I feel lucky to work alongside so many other amazing tradespeople."

The award is now in its 10th year and is named in honour of the late Lester Plummer, an employee who spent many years dedicating his time to coaching and mentoring apprentices.

Lester's wife Kerrie has never missed a presentation yet.

"This recognition celebrates the incredible talent here at Northparkes, as well as the immense value our apprentices bring to our operation," Northparkes Operations said.

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