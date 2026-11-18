Red Bend Catholic College's cattle team have returned from the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza with a multitude of ribbons, with their steer Mack being named Heavyweight Champion Steer and runner-up Jackpot Steer. Cattle team coordinator Laura Tandy said to have Mack awarded heavyweight champion steer was an incredible achievement and a proud moment for everyone involved. "The students had put so much time and effort into preparing their animals, and it was wonderful to see their hard work rewarded," she said. Ms Tandy said the Beef Bonanza was a fantastic experience for the students filled with learning, teamwork, early mornings, late nights and some outstanding results in the show ring. Ace Aubrey and Cruz which placed 5th in his class. Along with preparing and showing their cattle, students had the opportunity to participate in educational sessions and careers panel which gave them insights into the beef industry and the many career pathways available in agriculture. "These experiences were a great reminder that events like Beef Bonanza are about much more than competition, providing students with opportunities to develop practical skills, industry knowledge and confidence," Ms Tandy said. "Our students worked tirelessly throughout the event, with each day involving feeding, washing, grooming and preparing their steers and heifers for competition." Hugh Crothers and Holly which placed second in her class. Ms Tandy said one of the highlights was seeing each school being invited to nominate its best animal for the jackpot steer competition, where the selected animals competed against one another to determine the overall winner. "We chose Mack to represent Red Bend, with Pip taking him into the ring," she said. "We were absolutely thrilled to be awarded runner-up jackpot steer, an outstanding achievement against some impressive competition." Zara Payne and Lightning McQueen which was Highly Commended in its class In the parading category Pippa Combe placed first in her heat with Lightning Mcqueen before performing exceptionally well in a highly competitive final. Other parading results include: 15-year-olds: Dakota placed third in her heat, Hugh placed third in his heat and Ace received Highly Commended. 16-year-olds: Emily placed second in her heat. 17-year-olds: Zara placed fifth in her heat. In the Junior Judging competition, Pippa was selected to deliver an oral presentation and went on to place third. Emily Van De Struik and Mater who placed fourth in his class.. Ms Tandy said this was a fantastic achievement and demonstrated Pippa's growing confidence, agricultural knowledge and ability to communicate her judging decisions. The cattle team also went on to have some strong results in the carcase competition with Mack placing fifth in the Class 25 heavyweight steer, Jackson Storm placing fifth in the Class 20 heavyweight steer and Mater placing fourth in the Class 18 heavyweight steer. Ms Tandy said the success achieved by students at the event was supported by a large group of volunteers, families and industry supporters. “A huge thank you to Annika, Fred and Col for their assistance and support in preparing the animals and students for the show, and to Rob Hart for his valuable help in preparing our steers,” she said. Ms Tandy also thanked Cat Gelderman from Berdihold Limousins and the Kirk family for providing Limousin heifers for students to work with and exhibit. She acknowledged parents who assisted throughout the event and singled out Adele Payne for preparing a meal for the group after a long day. Ms Tandy said a special mention must go to Tom, who did an amazing job throughout the event making sure everyone was well fed and watered. “We also thank the teachers who covered classes while we were away and the College for its continued support of our cattle team,” she said. “Most importantly, congratulations to all our students. “The early mornings, long days, teamwork and dedication they demonstrated were a credit to themselves and the College.”