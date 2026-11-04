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Red Bend crossing upgrade complete ahead of harvest

<p>The Wongajong Road rail crossing has been upgraded. PHOTO: Transport for NSW</p>\\n
<p>The Wongajong Road rail crossing has been upgraded. PHOTO: Transport for NSW</p>\\n

The Wongajong Road rail crossing has been upgraded. PHOTO: Transport for NSW

It's one of several crossings to get boom gates, flashing lights and warning bells
November 4, 2026 • 06:00

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