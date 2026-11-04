Red Bend crossing upgrade complete ahead of harvest

New boom gates, flashing lights and warning bells are now operating at the Wongajong Road level crossing at Red Bend. The upgrade is one of several level crossing projects completed across regional New South Wales ahead of the busy grain harvest period, when both road and rail freight movements increase. The Wongajong Road crossing provides access to a nearby grain handling facility and rail sidings and has been upgraded from stop signs to active protection measures including boom gates, flashing lights and warning bells. The Australian Rail Track Corporation's infrastructure projects director, Heather Parry, said the improvements would provide greater protection for people using the crossing. “Level crossings are part of everyday life in regional communities, and these upgrades will provide better protection for the people who use them,” Ms Parry said. “By making these crossings safer, we are protecting local communities while supporting the farmers and freight operators who rely on the road and rail network to move grain and other products.” The Red Bend project forms part of a broader program targeting level crossing safety across regional NSW. Crossings at Caragabal and Condobolin have also been upgraded, while four more projects at Armidale, Scone, Wellington and Brocklehurst near Dubbo are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The works are jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments, together with the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC). NSW roads and regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison said completing the projects before harvest would improve safety for road users and freight operators. Infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government minister Catherine King said the investment was aimed at improving safety for people using regional rail crossings. The Red Bend upgrade is among 23 level crossings being upgraded across NSW through the Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund and the state's Level Crossing Improvement Program. The projects are designed to improve safety for communities and industries that rely on regional road and rail networks.