Central NSW Tourism leaders have launched a tourism campaign reassuring travellers that the region is accessible, open and ready to welcome visitors - despite a road detour on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass.

The 'Other Ways to the West' campaign, developed by the Central NSW Joint Organisation in collaboration with its member councils and other key stakeholders such as Destination Network Central West, directly addresses community and visitor confusion about ways to get to the region, and reframes the routes as a scenic road trip opportunity.

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM says the shire is encouraging visitors to see the journey to the west as part of the adventure.

"We know the current economic climate means people are thinking carefully about every trip. But Forbes is a destination worth the effort," Mayor Miller said.

"Take your time, enjoy the drive and know that what awaits you is well worth it - a town rich in heritage, art and culture, surrounded by nature, fresh air and wide‑open space, and supported by a genuinely welcoming community.”

Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty said it was an opportunity to discover a different route with experiences along the way.

The Bells Line of Road and the Darling Causeway offer one of the most stunning ridge-top drives in NSW, while travellers from the north can use the Golden Highway, and those from Sydney's south-west and Canberra use the Hume Highway.

“The coming weeks are the best time to visit Central NSW for our world-class events and gardens, festivals, attractions and experiences from Oberon and Orange to Bathurst and Parkes," Cr Beatty said.

The campaign aims to counter mixed messages with a clear, strong and positive message, highlighting multiple routes into the region for travellers from Sydney and NSW.

"We want anyone who has already booked - or is thinking of booking - to know that the Central West is absolutely accessible," Cr Beatty said.

"Consider adding an extra night, because once you arrive you won't want to leave."

The campaign is designed to be adopted councils, tourism operators, event organisers and businesses.

It includes a dedicated campaign site at www.otherwaystothewest.com.au made freely available to all regional stakeholders, social media #otherwaystothewest, public relations and paid media partnerships across Sydney-targeted channels.

Transport for NSW is encouraging travellers to plan, rather than can, their trip this Easter.

“The closure at Victoria Pass means the journey to the central west and western regions will look a bit different but, by planning ahead, holidaymakers can still make the most of the break," Transport for NSW Secretary Josh Murray said.

“For most travellers, using the signed detour will add around 15 minutes in good conditions, so don’t let a relatively short delay ruin your long weekend plans.

“Easter is traditionally one of the busiest times on NSW roads so we always ask motorists to pack some patience and allow extra travel time at this time of year.

“Transport for NSW crews have been working hard every night to improve the resilience of the Darling Causeway, Chifley Road and Main Street, Lithgow along the Victoria Pass detour route but motorists need to exercise extra care as traffic numbers swell this weekend.

“Take your time on the road and be on your best behaviour behind the wheel and everyone can enjoy the great scenic, cultural and culinary delights our regions have to offer.”

NSW TrainLink Chief Executive Roger Weeks said with boosted public transport options on offer, this might also be the year to consider leaving the car in the garage for the four-day weekend.

“As well as additional train and free coach services currently running over the Blue Mountains, passengers can opt to sit back and let NSW TrainLink do the driving to and from the central west,” Mr Weeks said.

Find new Sydney Trains timetables for Blue Mountains Line and Bathurst services at transportnsw.info/trip-planner.

For more information on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass, including NSW TrainLink extra services, visit www.transport.nsw.gov.au/gwhvictoriapass

Find out more about NSW TrainLink booked coach and XPT services between Sydney and the Central West at transportnsw.info/regional-travel

THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN OUR REGION

Canowindra International Balloon Challenge

Every year pilots from all over Australia and overseas gather at Canowindra to enjoy the challenge of the sport of competition ballooning, colouring the sky over this amazing landscape.

Balloon Week kicks off with the welcome street party and BBQ competition on Saturday, 11 April.

There is a whole host of events during Balloon Week, including daily balloon launches, a trivia night, paint and sip, fashion show, flickerfest and open gardens.

The final weekend kicks off with the Home Ground Sounds: Friday Night Live concert headlined by party band Furnace And The Fundamentals on Friday, 17 April.

Balloon Week culminates with the Cabonne Community Glow on Saturday, 18, with market stalls, live music, food trucks and of course, glowing hot air balloons lighting up the beautiful Canowindra sky.

Tickets and information online www.canowindrachallenge.org.au/

Forbes sculpture trail

Sculpture Down the Lachlan is a permanent inland public art trail, along the Lachlan River for 100 kilometres between Forbes and Condobolin, NSW.

You can start with the works around beautiful Lake Forbes and explore Forbes' heritage buildings, before going west.

Start exploring the trail at Varanus, the 5.5m tall goanna sculpture at Gum Swamp Wildlife Refuge, Forbes. Head down Warrul Road, then turn left onto Greens Road.

From there, take the Lachlan Valley Way (South Condobolin Road) and look for the signs to the sculptures along the way.

More information online at www.sculpturedownthelachlan.com/

Parkes Dish

The CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope, star of the 200 movie 'The Dish' is a must-see.

Located 20km north of Parkes, The Dish is a short 5km detour off the Newell Highway. You can walk almost right up to it and marvel.

The Visitor Discovery Centre features many displays, as well as hands on exhibits. The Dish Shop features a range of astronomy and space science books, DVD's, science toys and souvenirs.

There is a 3D theatre, the film screening every half hour.

Admission to the discovery centre is free, there is a small charge for the 3D theatre.

More information https://visitparkes.com.au/attractions/the-dish/

Cowra Japanese Gardens

Immerse yourself in the beauty and tranquility of Japanese culture at the largest Japanese garden in the Southern Hemisphere. Spanning 12.5 acres, the garden offers a peaceful retreat for all visitors.

The Cultural Centre holds world-class artworks and treasured artefacts; the gift shop features handcrafted items from Japan alongside locally and Australian-made specialties.

Then enjoy a freshly brewed coffee, a slice of cake, or a delicious lunch at the café next door.

More information online at www.cowragarden.com.au/

Iandra Castle

On Sunday, 5 April and Sunday, 26 April step back in time and wander through one of regional NSW's most impressive historic homes, and yes, it's every bit as grand as it sounds.

Built between 1908 and 1910 by pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone, Iandra Castle near Greenethorpe is a rare Australian example of the manorial estate system.

Open house days are self-guided, giving you time to explore the homestead, stroll the gardens, peek into the stables and imagine life in a very different era.

Bookings are now open online and it is just $20 for adults, $10 for school-aged children and under 5 free with parking available onsite.

For bookings and more information head to https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1548770