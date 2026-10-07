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Regional MPs push to ease pain at the pump

<p>The NRMA\\'s fuel price report says average regular unleaded prices - 236.6 cents a litre on Monday - have risen 84.4 cents a litre since 30 June. PHOTO: Adobe Photostock</p>\\n
<p>The NRMA\\'s fuel price report says average regular unleaded prices - 236.6 cents a litre on Monday - have risen 84.4 cents a litre since 30 June. PHOTO: Adobe Photostock</p>\\n

The NRMA's fuel price report says average regular unleaded prices - 236.6 cents a litre on Monday - have risen 84.4 cents a litre since 30 June. PHOTO: Adobe Photostock

Regional MPs call on government to slash fuel excise as prices rise
October 7, 2026 • 06:00

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