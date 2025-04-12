By DROP SHOT!

Forbes Squash Open is on this weekend Saturday 29 and Sunday 30.

Officially beginning this Friday evening 6pm for a greeting and some matches may be played that evening also pending.

Forbes Squash Club offers a warm welcome to anyone interested in watching some excellent squash over the weekend to visit our courts at their leisure.

We are situated at the Golf and Sportsmen’s Hotel on the Parkes road. Matches will be held throughout the weekend with semis and finals on Sunday afternoon.

Results of our Summer Comp, week 7, Wednesday March 19:

Big team scores were: CJones scored 20 points and RJones won 19.

Showdowns and Comebacks; Robey McMillan and Charlie Newton were locked into a ‘give and take’ match for three sets; 14-16, 8-15, 16-14 but Charlie won the fourth set 17-15. Sub Lucas Bentick was a set ahead 15-5 of Sam Webb, he lost the second 10-15 then resurfaced to take the win 15-6 and 15-11.

Court one: Markworts v Webbs 17 to 11. Will v sub J Webb 6-1, Noah Brown v sub B Jones 1-6, Nate Markwort v Lucas Jones 5-2.

Court two: CJones v Benticks 20 to 8. Cooper v Michelle 6-1, Ellie Cowhan v Gabe M Miller 6-1, Bec Jones v sub N Brown 6-1.

Court three: RJones v Hardys 19 to 16. Riley v Marcus 5-2, sub W Markwort v Jono Webb 6-1, Cam Webb v Rachael Bilsborough 1-6 and Grace Chudleigh v Lucas Bentick 1-6.

Team positions: CJones now lead with 131 points, Hardys next on 130, RJones 118 then Webbs 114, Benticks 109 and Markworts trail for 98.

Thursday night

Big team scores: Millers and Dawes both scored excellent 25 point totals.

Showdowns and Comebacks; Tim Coombs and Adam Chudleigh were neck and neck at two sets together and 14 points all in the fifth so it was anybody’s, but Tim won the required two points to claim the match this time. Deb Bryant was down two sets to love against Greg Ridge, then Deb found her feet grasped the third set 15-8 and forged ahead 15-8, 15-9 for the win.

Court one: Hornerys v Jones 18 to 23. Sam v sub D Piper 1-6, forfeit to Wayne Bilsborough, Shanna Nock v Lawry Brayne no game, John Ridley v Will Markwort 3-4, Ken Bryant v Josh Haley 1-6.

Court Two: Pipers v Dawes 24 to 25. Darryn v Oli 6-1, sub Regan Acret v Jono Cannon 4-3, Lockie Jones v sub A Carlisle 5-2, sub W Markwort v Brett Thomas 5-2, sub C Bayley v Al Carlisle 2-5, Claire Bayley v Sam Mackay 1-6 and Henry Willis v Tim Welsh 1-6.

Court three: Millers v Shaws 25 to 24. Lockie v Jake 6-1, Nathan Roach v Jake Shaw 1-6, Cam Dale v Mark Webb 6-1, sub A Chudleigh v Max Ridley 1-6, sub J Hayley v Alex Bayley 6-1, Oliver Paterson v Dennis Haynes 1-6 and Deb Bryant v T J Markwort 4-3.

Team positions: Pipers still in front on 183, Shaws next for 177, Jones follow with 173, Dawes retain fourth spot 155, then its Millers 151 and Hornerys last on 141 points.

This week’s team draw, both nights: 1 v 2, 5 v 6, 3 v 4.