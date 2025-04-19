Eugowra's multipurpose community centre and evacuation centre is now open.

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales, officially opened the facility with Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty before presenting bravery honours to flood heroes in the brand new venue.

"Today is about more than just a building. It's about resilience, determination, and the strength of this incredible community," Cr Beatty said.

The centre as it now stands was intended to be a multipurpose space: a place for local events, activities and community gatherings.

With funding from the council and the federal government, planning began in 2020 with construction starting that same year.

The events of 14 November 2022 changed everything.

"It was in the aftermath of that disaster that we realised the true potential of this site," Cr Beatty said.

"It remained one of few areas unaffected by flood waters, making it the ideal location for an evacuation center, a place of safety and support when our community needs it most."

From the prime minister to the local volunteers, it has taken the collaboration of all levels of government, funding bodies, many groups and dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly to bring this centre to life.

"It is testament to what can be achieved when people come together for the benefit of a community," Cr Beatty said.

"Following the 2022 floods, Cabonne Council worked hard to secure additional funding, and through support from the New South Wales and federal governments, we were able to evolve this project to something far greater: a safe and modern evacuation center that will serve Eugowra in times of crisis."

The mayor paid tribute to the community's patience and determination in designing and finally seeing the development come to fruition.

"This building is testament to strength and resilience," he said.

It won't just be for emergencies, it will be place will be a place where people come together to celebrate, connect and support one another.

"I would like to extend my deep thanks to everyone who would help bringing this project to life," Cr Beatty said.

Those included the funding partners, MP Andrew Gee, New South Wales Government, key contractors, Eugowra Show Society and its Building and Grounds Improvement Committee, the Cabonne council project team and the community.