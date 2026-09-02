Restoration work at Iandra Castle has reached its fourth major stage, with significant work underway to repair and protect one of the region’s best-known historic landmarks.

Iandra Castle is currently closed to the public while a major rectification project is carried out across the historic property.

While the beginnings of a new roof can now be seen from the ground, the visible work represents only a fraction of the activity taking place behind the Castle’s walls.

The rectification project is being completed in five major stages, with the fourth stage now underway.

The work involves much more than repairing an ageing structure.

Given Iandra’s heritage significance, each stage requires careful consideration of the building’s original materials and construction.

Different stages of the new roof at Iandra Castle.

All work is being undertaken in accordance with NSW heritage requirements, with the historical integrity of the Castle a key consideration throughout the project.

Recent photographs from the works provide an insight into some of the restoration being undertaken.

One shows the completed eastern face of the stables, while others show roof tiles being removed from the internal areas of the stables before new sarking and battens were installed.

The work has exposed parts of the building that are rarely, if ever, seen by visitors, providing a glimpse into the construction and condition of the historic property.

Further photographs will be released over the coming weeks, documenting the project from its early stages and showing areas of the Castle normally hidden from public view.

The photographs will also provide an insight into the complexity involved in maintaining and restoring a building of Iandra’s age and historical significance.

Although the Castle remains closed during the rectification works, the project is providing an opportunity for the community to see the work being undertaken to preserve Iandra for future generations.