World Croquet Day was celebrated by the Forbes Croquet Club on Thursday 1 May 2025 with 30 in attendance.

A very cool breeze but all got off to a good start with some fun games organised, Circle in a circle, Knock a Dolly etc.

All who attended enjoyed the atmosphere, the fun and laughter was evident as many tried their luck at the special games with some minor prizes awarded.

Aussie Croquet was played on the day and all was most enjoyable finishing the day with a light lunch in the shade area catered for by Peter Ashcroft. A cake depicting World Croquet Day was also cut by the longest serving member Robin Pols.

President, Elvy, gave a brief outline on the introduction of world wide Croquet and a short history of when croquet began in Forbes although Elvy has only acquired this information from sources whereby she says that she is not sure of the accuracy of it.

Croquet was played 1924 at the Forbes Bowling Club which was situated on the corner of Grenfell and Farrand Streets.1935 Croquet lawns were then established on Cnr Oxford and Church Streets which now houses the Town Tennis Courts.

It is understood from Geoff Coles that he watered the Croquet Lawns there for five shillings a week. 1939 a Birthday luncheon was held with 60 ladies in attendance with most of them from our neighbouring town of Parkes.1940 The Bowling Club relinquished control of the greens on Cnr Farrand and Grenfell Streets and a number of Croquet players approached the Forbes Council and permission was granted and Croquet was played there for a considerable amount of time until 1954 when the Club disbanded and funds of Twelve Pounds, Nineteen Shillings and Threepence were handed to the Far West. It appears that Croquet was not played for some years until during 1989 a meeting was held at the Jemalong Retirement Village, Church Street, where a group banded together and started to play at that site. A couple of years later the Golf Club agreed that Croquet could be played there and it was until the move to the Forbes Bowling Club. I believe that Croquet was played at the Bowling Club until 2012 when there became unrest and it was decided that a move should be made to a more permanent home.

The late Keith Croker was then President and he and his late wife Dorothea approached Forbes Shire Council with a view to securing grounds.

They several times met with Councillor the late Ron Penny and together they were able to secure the grounds at Halpins Flat. The move to there was made in 2012 with the first game played on 26 June that year and grounds opened on 29 June 2012.

It was a wise move as today we have a secure lease from Council. On the acquisition of the grounds Keith and Dorothea were made Life members together with Elizabeth McLean who had also held many and varied positions within the Club. Elizabeth having played Croquet since 1992.

On the passing of Keith Croker, John Cole took on the role of President until 2017 when Elvy Quirk was elected. When Elvy took over the position as President there were approximately 22 members and today we have in excess of 70 members. Elvy with her Committee has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the Club when there have been two extra Croquet lawns acquired, Refurbished Toilets and a disabled ramp provided by the Council. The Croquet Club have from their own funds built a shade area and a storage shed which is a great asset.

During 2017 the late Bruce Field was made a Life Member and in 2019 the late Veva MacCullagh was also made a Life Member. During 2022 the Committee and members decided that Life Membership should be awarded to Elvy Quirk, John Browne and Neville Spry in view of all the many extra hours and hard work they have afforded the Club.

On Saturday 3rd May Aussie Croquet was played with a small number in attendance. It was another cool morning but a very enjoyable game was had by all who attended.

All three games were won by John Browne, Elvy Quirk and Peter West whilst two games were won by Noel Jolliffe, Colleen Liebich, Robin Pols, Kevin Rubie, Harley Stewart, Cheryl Toohey and Barry White.

There were many good scores on the day of 1 4/13, 14/12, 14/11 and 14/10. Well done to all those who won.

As usual Golf Croquet was played on Tuesday 6th May with only a small number in attendance. 28 Players took to the field with all enjoying the game.

All three games on the day won by Ray Martin, Kevin Rubie & Peter West. Well done to those players. As well on the day two games were won by Russell Anderson, Graham Falconer, Frank Donohoe, John Farah, Colleen Liebich, Fay Picker, Elvy Quirk, Bill Scott, Rex Toole & Barry White. Also congratulations to those players. On the day there were many good scores recorded, 11/2, 10/3, 9/4 and 8/5:

Croquet is a game for young and old and it would be great if we could entice some younger players to keep the Club afloat for years to come . At present we have 70 plus members who all enjoy the game. I believe Croquet is a nasty game played by nice people.

By ELVY QUIRK