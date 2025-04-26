Each year local schools congratulate students who have achieved outstanding results in the sporting arena with the Cahill's Footwear School Awards.

This year our achievers are:

Georgia Pengilly, Bedgerabong Public School: Georgia is the winner of the 2024 Cogswell Trophy for sportsmanship and achievement.

Georgia competed at NSW Championships for athletics.

She represented her school for soccer, netball, swimming, cross country and athletics.

Georgia represented at Lachlan District level for soccer, swimming, cross country and athletics and western region for swimming, cross country and athletics.

Isabella Brown, Forbes High School: Isabella is the open girls age champion for swimming and cross country.

She participated in and led a number of sporting teams including touch, netball, basketball and volleyball.

Pearl Karaitiana, Forbes North Public School: Pearl competed at PSSA State competitions for cross country, athletics and touch.

She represented her school in soccer, touch, rugby league and netball, and represented at a district level in swimming, cross country, athletics, touch, rugby league, soccer and netball.

She went on to compete at a regional level for swimming, cross country, athletics and netball.

Leo Dwyer, Forbes Public School: Leo is a talented all rounder who has represented his school for AFL, cricket, cross country, rugby league, snow skiing, swimming and touch - going on to represent at western and State levels for many of them as well.

Leo was the school 11 Years boy age champion for swimming, breaking five school records at the annual carnival.

Eli Bowden-Boland, St Laurence's: Eli is an all rounder who loves his sport.

Eli captained the Lachlan at St Laurence's and was selected in Wilcannia-Forbes teams for rugby, rugby league, touch and athletics.