A long-term vision for the future of Parkes' and one of the region's most significant tourism and heritage destinations is now on public exhibition.

Parkes Shire Council is encouraging residents, stakeholders and visitors to provide feedback on the draft Henry Parkes Centre masterplan which is on public exhibition until 27 August.

In an exciting proposed future redevelopment of the site the draft masterplan has been created in response to changing visitor trends and aims to guide future investment, development and operational improvements across the facility.

Following the opening of the Parkes Bypass in 2025, Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said the centre has an opportunity to further establish itself as a destination attraction that encourages longer visitor stays and deeper engagement with the region's history and heritage.

The proposed masterplan is guided by three key principles: reuse existing buildings, artefacts and public spaces, relocate selected assets to improve visitor experience and site functionality, and reinterpretation to enhance storytelling, signage and visitor engagement.

A long-term vision for the future of the Henry Parkes Centre sees the reuse of existing buildings and public spaces to improve visitor experience and site functionality.

Located on Peak Hill Road, the Henry Parkes Centre is home to several visitor attractions including the Visitor Information Centre, King's Castle Elvis Exhibit, Henry Parkes Museum, Vintage Machinery Museum, Parkes Motor Museum and Moat Cottage.

The site operates through a partnership between Council and community organisations including the Parkes Historical Society and the Parkes Antique Motor Club.

The draft plan identifies a number of potential future initiatives including improved landscaping and site presentation, enhanced wayfinding, expanded parking, additional storage facilities, improved pedestrian connectivity, opportunities for events and community use, and consideration of a centrally located Visitor Information Centre.

The draft masterplan proposes improved landscaping and site presentation, and expanded parking.

Cr Westcott said community feedback would play an important role in refining the masterplan before it is considered for adoption.

"The Henry Parkes Centre is one of Parkes Shire's most important tourism and heritage assets, preserving our stories while supporting local tourism and community activity," he said.

"This draft masterplan provides a vision for how the site could evolve over time to meet changing visitor expectations and strengthen its role as a destination attraction.

"We encourage residents, stakeholders and visitors to review the draft plan and share their feedback to help shape the future of the Henry Parkes Centre."

Community members can view the draft masterplan and make a submission via the online feedback form available on council's website www.parkes.nsw.gov.au, under the Your Say tab, during the exhibition period.

All submissions received during the public exhibition period will be reviewed and considered as part of the masterplan development process.

Feedback will assist council in understanding community priorities and will help inform the final masterplan and its proposed outcomes.