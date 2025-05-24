Australia Post has revealed plans to build a parcel processing facility capable of handling up to 2200 parcels a day in Forbes.

Construction on the 1,796 square metre site is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with an expected opening towards the end of that year, Australia Post announced to media on Monday 19 May.

It's one of six greenfield sites across NSW to support parcel volume growth and improve service across rural and regional communities.

Australia Post General Manager Network Development and Support Services, Shane Plant, said the investment reflected Australia Post’s commitment to improving services for regional communities across Australia.

These purpose-built facilities are designed to boost parcel processing capability – handling between 900 parcels to 2,200 parcels per day – and enhance service across rural and regional communities as well as improving operational safety and efficiency.

Sustainability is a key focus of the expansion, with all sites featuring 50kW rooftop solar power generation, and a number also investing in rainwater harvesting and EV charging capability.

“In New South Wales, we’ve seen online purchases increase by 2.8 per cent year-on-year, with data indicating that 82 per cent of NSW households are now shopping online," he said.

“Beyond speed and efficiency, we’re focused on providing safer workplaces for our team members and building environmentally responsible infrastructure that can serve communities well unto the future."

The other sites are planned for Tumut, Leeton, Casino and Deniliquin, with Forbes the largest of the builds.