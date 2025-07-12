Forbes' fuel price respite is over.

In April, with a new service station entering the market and another reopening more than two years after flood damage closed it, prices plunged to 30 to 40 cents a litre cheaper than Parkes.

Motorists have been enjoying the cheaper prices - which NRMA informed The Advocate were in places cheaper than wholesale - for a couple of months.

Now prices have levelled out with E10 back up to 195.9 and 197.9 cents per litre across most servos in town.

The independent in Johnson Street was offering unleaded 91 for 183.9 cents per litre at time of preparing for press, across most of town it's back up to 197.9 and 199.9 cents per litre.

With school holidays now under way those prices aren't out of line with other regions.

The average unleaded price in Sydney is 200.3 cents per litre, the NRMA's weekly fuel report, released Monday, shows.

Average regular unleaded prices rose 11.0 cents per litre in the week, peaking at 203.5 cents per litre last Thursday.

But the NRMA does expect them to fall to the mid 160s-over the next three to four weeks.

Over the previous week the average tapis crude fell $US 0.8 per barrel to $US 72.4 per barrel; and Mogas (unleaded price benchmark) fell $US 1.0 per barrel to $US 79.2 per barrel.

To check fuel prices for your destination, go online to www.fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au/