Parkes Energy Recovery is holding community information sessions on an Energy From Waste facility that could be up and running in Parkes' Special Activation Precinct by 2030.

The anticipated $1.5 billion plant was on the agenda at Parkes Shire Council's 18 March ordinary meeting after an extensive market process by Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation (RGDC) appointed a consortium led by Tribe Infrastructure Group to develop the project.

Called the Parkes Energy Recovery, it is to include an Energy from Waste facility that will recover non-hazardous residual waste material that cannot be recycled and turn it into electricity, heat and steam.

It will divert an estimated 600,000 tonnes of waste per annum from landfill - delivered directly by rail from dedicated transfer stations in Sydney - and generate at least 60 megawatts of energy - enough to power 80,000 homes per year.

It will create up to 400 jobs during construction, expected to take place in 2027, and 50 jobs for the life of the facility.

Parkes shire councillors and the council’s executive management team met with representatives from Parkes Energy Recovery where questions and concerns on health, air emissions and the environment were raised.

Councillors endorsed a submission to the Environment Protection Authority which said they would be "absolutely uncompromising" to endure any facility complied with standards and controls to protect human health and the environment.

"We are pleased to see progress on this important project and support the principle of the Parkes Energy Recovery facility, as part of a sustainable waste management solution for the future," Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said.

"Council’s role of course is to represent the community and ensure the facility is safe to humans and the environment.

"We will also work with the consortium and the state government to ensure the impact on the community is satisfactorily addressed."

The proposed facility has been met with uneasy feelings from the community since it was first announced by RGDC at the end of 2020.

Parkes Energy Recovery is a group of companies led by Tribe and includes Tadweer Group, HiQ Group and Kanadevia Inova, who will design, fund, own and operate the facility on land leased from RGDC.

RGDC is delivering the Parkes Precinct.

The consortium will now begin engaging with the Parkes community and seek rigorous planning and environmental approvals with the EPA and the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, all required for the facility to go ahead.

During this process, Parkes Energy Recovery will produce technical studies as part of its development approval to ensure any technology adheres to high standards for human and ecosystem health.

The facility will require a licence from the NSW EPA before it can begin operating.

"We wish to reassure the community that we are dedicated to taking all necessary steps to educate ourselves on these facilities and ensuring that Parkes Energy Recovery places the safety of the community as a top priority," Cr Westcott said.

Parkes Energy Recovery will be hosting three drop-in sessions to inform and gather feedback from the community about its Energy from Waste facility.

They will run from 10-12 April from 8am to 5pm at the Cooke Park Pavilion and people are asked to register their attendance through eventbrite.com.au

For more information on the proposed facility, visit www.parkesenergy.com.au, email info@parkesenergy.com.au, or call (02) 8405 7915.