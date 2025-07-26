Sam Drane has won three of four championships at the American Motorcyclist Association's 2025 Flat Track Grand Championships.

Sam's having incredible success on the United States tracks this season and finished a full week of racing at Du Quoin a winner.

The young Aussie has taken out the 450cc production and 450cc modified titles, as well as the 250/450cc open singles.

It's his first year racing the bigger 450cc bike and he's loved every minute of it, Drane said on his racing social media page.

Competition across the week included wins in the half mile, TT, short track and mile racing.

Sam, whose brother Tom is racing professionally in the Unites States and whose success featured in last week's Advocate, raced on the 250cc last year and claimed the wins in the 250cc production and modified, as well as the 250/450cc open singles title.

Sam has also won his first MotoAmerica race in the Talent Cup last month, propelling him to second in the championship standings.

The race turned into a three-way battle, the sport's MC News reports, between Drane, fellow Australian Bodie Paige and championship points leader Alessandro Di Mario.

There was just .040 of a second covering the top three.

After a rough start, Drane had to right his way forward from back in the pack lap after lap.

"It came down to the wire," he shared on his racing social media, "crossing the line with just a 0.009 second gap.

"I'm thrilled to take my first victory in this series and collect some valuable championship points.

"Huge thanks to the whole team - this win was a total team effort."

Sam backed up with a bronze in Round 2, adding valuable points to his championship standings.