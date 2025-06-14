Telstra customers are being advised there will be mobile phone service disruptions in Forbes between Monday 9 June and Friday 13 June.

Due to works by a third party, Telstra has been asked to shut down parts of its mobile base station at Forbes Telstra exchange at different periods, the provider said in a statement released to media.

This will result in some disruption to mobile services in the area.

The network will be restored at the end of each day and there will be overlapping coverage from other nearby base stations.

Telstra mobile customers will receive texts - and The Advocate already has - advising of the upcoming work.

The site will be switched off for us to three hours between 7am and 5pm daily from Monday 9 June to Friday 13 June 2025.

Landline services, NBN internet services, and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.

Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services and should not be impacted.

Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi Fi Calling.

This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi.

Telstra also encourages business owners talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their nbn or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions.