Registrations are open for this year's central west NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum, which will be held at Club Forbes on Thursday 11 June.

Local farmers, contract harvesters, couriers, truck drivers and transport company operators are invited to attend.

Council's road safety and injury prevention officer, Melanie Suitor, who is organising the forum said this year's event will focus on legislation and policy updates, access improvements, safety, compliance, an industry case study and more.

"Since its inception in 2012, the breakfast forum has brought together the local freight industry to discuss issues affecting them.

"Come along to listen, learn and ask questions of industry experts from NHVR, Transport for NSW, Parkes Shire Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council, NTI, NatRoad, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Police.

“The topics include; HVNL Reform 2026, Transport for NSW Freight Branch update, access improvements, NTARC Accident Report, NatRoad's Truckies First Aid Program, mental health and a Q & A with NSW Police,” Ms Suitor said.

You can register online with this link: https://www.trybooking.com/DMCAS, via the councils' Facebook pages or call Ms Suitor on (02) 6861 2364.

The forum will kick off at 6.30am with breakfast. The official program starts at 7am. The event will finish at 11.30am.

The forum is free, but registration is required for catering purposes.

If you are unable to make it on the day, the event is being recorded and the link to the video will be shared on the councils’ Facebook pages and in follow-up media articles or contact Ms Suitor to register your interest in receiving the link.