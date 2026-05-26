Limited housing, affordability pressures and cost-of-living increases are putting more people at risk of homelessness, our local service provider says.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes chief executive officer Anne-Marie Mioche says the organisation's homelessness service – across Forbes, Parkes and Cowra – has already supported 534 clients this financial year.

Demand surged in the 2024 / 2025 year when the service supported 578 people and has remained high, she said.

“More importantly, the nature and complexity of presentations have shifted,” Ms Mioche said.

“We are seeing a growing number of individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness across Parkes, Forbes, and Cowra.

“We are also observing that people who may not have previously required support are now presenting for assistance, suggesting a broadening of vulnerability beyond traditionally high-risk groups.

“This includes working individuals and families who are struggling to keep up with escalating living costs.”

Housing affordability is a big factor – alongside the shortage of available rental properties at the lower end of the market.

“Many clients are being priced out of the private rental market, with rents increasing beyond what low- to moderate-income households can sustain,” Ms Mioche said.

“Rising expenses (including utilities, food, and transport) are placing additional strain on households, making it harder to maintain tenancies or secure new housing.”

The median house rent in Forbes is $420 per week based on 177 rental listings in the past 12 months.

That's the median price of a three-bedroom home, which is the most popular with 93 properties leased.

The next most common is a four-bedroom home averaging $500 a week, while a two-bedroom property averages $380 a week.

When it comes to social housing, the expected waiting time for general applicants is anything from up to two years, to 10 years, the Department of Communities and Justice website shows.

The website only lists applicants as of 30 June 2025 - with 10 on the priority list at that time and 69 on the general list.

The expected waiting time for a two or three-bedroom home is five to 10 years; the expected time for a studio or one-bedroom unit is two to five years.

Those on the general list for a four-plus bedroom property can expect to wait up to two years.

For CatholicCare, the sustained high demand means continuing pressure on services, particularly in homelessness support, housing assistance, and case management.

"This may require consideration of additional resources, strengthened local partnerships, and advocacy for increased housing availability in the region," Ms Mioche said.