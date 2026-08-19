MARKET REPORTS

CATTLE

Monday 17 August

Yarding 1145 (up 383)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1145 head at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange.

Quality was mixed but fair.

Yearlings made up the majority of the offering and the usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to easier market.

Yearling steers to feed were firm to 5c easier to sell from 470c to 570c/kg for middle and heavyweights.

Lightweight steers to restockers reached 619c/kg.

Finished steers to processors sold from 465 to 474c/kg.

The heifer portion was also 5c easier to receive from 444 to 520c/kg to feedlots.

Better types to processors ranged from 470c to 525c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 460c to 474c/kg.

Grown heifers ranged in price from 430 to 445c/kg.

Cows held firm with heavy cows selling from 375c to 412c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 409c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 18 August

Yarding 41,300 (up 5400)

Lamb numbers increased to 32400 and quality was similar to that of previous sales.

There was good numbers of finished trade and export lambs available along with a handy penning of Merinos.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.

There was 4600 new season lambs penned and these sold from $260 to $300/head.

Old lambs slipped $4 to $8/head with trade weights selling from $252 to $300/head.

Heavies to 26kg sold from 290 to $320 with export lambs receiving from $318 to $413/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1075 to 1214c/kg. Merino lambs ranged from $220 to $286/head.

There was 8900 mutton penned and quality continues to be very mixed though there was a better offering of heavy sheep penned.

Merino ewes sold from $179 to $308/head.

Crossbreds received from $177 to $290 with Dorper ewes reaching $296/head. Merino wethers sold from $179 to $215/head.

PIG SALE

Scheduled for Friday 21 August.

STORE CATTLE SALE

Scheduled for the last Friday of each month.