Return and Earn baskets have been installed on bins through our town centre and parks as part of a trial aimed at increasing recycling and reducing litter. Funded through the Return and Earn Bin Baskets program, the initiative allows eligible drink containers to be placed in a separate basket rather than in general waste bins. The containers can then be collected and returned through the Return and Earn scheme for recycling. Forbes Shire Council said the baskets were intended to improve recycling rates while reducing contamination in general waste. The council said the program would also improve safety by reducing the need for people to search through rubbish bins to retrieve cans and bottles. The baskets have been attached to bins at Lions Park, Apex Park, Pitstop Park, the Splash Park, Victoria Park, Nelson Park and Albion Park. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the initiative would deliver several benefits for the community. “It encourages locals and visitors to recycle, helps keep our parks and public spaces free of litter, and makes it easier and safer for people to collect eligible containers through the Return and Earn scheme," Mayor Miller said. “The program also supports efforts to keep valuable materials out of landfill.” The Return and Earn scheme provides a 10-cent refund for eligible drink containers returned through the program. The scheme has recycled billions of containers across New South Wales since its launch, according to the council. Council will review the trial after 12 months to determine whether more baskets are needed in other locations across Forbes.