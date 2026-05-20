More than 60 cyclists have ridden through central west communities on a three-day journey to raise vital funds for rural children’s health services and shine a light on the work of the Royal Far West.

The Ride for Country Kids finished in Forbes on Tuesday afternoon, riders having travelled more than 300km to see first-hand the impact of the organisation's work and raise funds for its future.

Eugowra Community Children’s Centre director Raewyn Molloy can attest to just how important the services provided by Royal Far West are.

As a child, Ms Molloy spent a year in Sydney receiving speech therapy through Royal Far West following ear, nose and throat surgery, all thanks to the incredible support of the Sunshine Club.

As an educator, she knows how important it is that children have the support they need in those critical pre school years to be set up as a confident learner.

But in regional communities, accessing care can be challenging or involve long waiting times - which is where Royal Far West has made a significant difference locally.

“The Royal Far West were able to come in and provide immediate support to the children who needed it, help us get some screenings and assessments done, which was a big barrier to get all that documentation, and also support the families,” Raewyn said.

“They’ve also provided professional development to the staff so that we can continue to identify children that have needs - and things we can put in place in the meantime until we get these assessments done.”

St Laurence's students, Royal Far West volunteers and community welcomed riders to Forbes at the end of the three-day event.

Children from the Eugowra centre and nearby primary schools turned out in force to greet the riders, waving banners as they rode into town.

Hearing stories like these made the ride all the more meaningful for cyclists, including Forbes' Stuart Thomas whose daughter Megan Fitzpatrick works as a speech pathologist with Royal Far West.

“We’ve had some people who have been involved with the organisation and really had their lives impacted for the better,” Stuart said.

“They each say how much of a difference the services that Royal Far West provide is making a difference because those services just aren’t there - there’s not enough resources to go round - they’re filling a gap.”

Mr Thomas described the experience as one of camaraderie and connection, with riders of all abilities supporting one another through the journey.

There was also a focus on connection to country with cultural experiences each day.

Meeting the educators in our small communities passionate about making a difference was inspiring, he added.

Royal Far West CEO Dr Briony Scott was also inspired by the dedication of volunteers and community members along the way.

She said partnerships with schools and communities were central to the organisation’s work, clinicians work alongside teachers who help build on the progress made in sessions.

And then there's the dedication of volunteers like those at our Sunshine Club op shop in Forbes.

“Listening to what they do so consistently over decades to raise the funds so that these kids can get the care and the support they need - the connection and the commitment is extraordinary,” Dr Scott said.

By Tuesday night, the ride had raised more than $415,000, with a goal of reaching $500,000 to continue connecting country children with allied health support.

“Every parent loves their child, every parent wants the best opportunity for them, but if you don’t have access to these healthcare pathways then it’s heartbreaking,” Dr Scott said.

“To be able to come alongside and say we can get an occupational therapist here, we can get a speech pathologist here, we can get a healthcare plan in place for your child that will allow them to thrive … and listening to those case studies of those kids who have been able to do that, it’s been brilliant.

“But you couldn’t do it without the partnerships.

“The people in this area are so wonderful.”

Donations for the Ride for Country Kids are still open online at https://www.rideforcountrykids.com.au/event/rfck