Road safety and injury prevention officer for Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan shire councils, Melanie Suitor, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Women in Road Safety Award. Presented by the Australasian College of Road Safety (ACRS) and sponsored by Austroads, the award recognises outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment to improving road safety outcomes and reducing road trauma. The award was announced at the ACRS Awards gala dinner held at Sydney Town Hall. With more than 24 years of experience working across regional NSW, Ms Suitor has dedicated her career to creating safer communities through education, advocacy, partnership development and the delivery of evidence-based road safety initiatives. In addition to her local government role, Ms Suitor serves as the inaugural Chair of the ACRS Local Government Network, leading a community of more than 400 road safety practitioners across Australia and New Zealand. Through this role, she has helped strengthen professional capability across the sector and foster greater collaboration between local governments. ACRS President Teresa Williams said the awards celebrate individuals whose commitment and innovation are helping drive meaningful change in road safety. "From research and advocacy to practical, evidence-based initiatives and strong leadership, the contributions of those awarded tonight are shaping safer road environments in Australasia and beyond," Ms Williams said. "While we continue our vital work to eliminate road trauma, the achievements recognised through these awards show that meaningful progress is possible when we collaborate, share knowledge and turn evidence into action." Parkes Shire Council’s director operations Logan Hignett said the award was a fitting recognition of Ms Suitor's long-standing contribution to road safety and community wellbeing. "Melanie's influence extends well beyond our local government boundaries. Through her work, she has helped secure investment in local road safety programs, supported the professional development of practitioners across Australia and New Zealand and inspired others to pursue careers in the sector," Mr Hignett said. "This award recognises not only her professional achievements, but also her generosity in sharing knowledge, mentoring colleagues and championing safer communities. "We are delighted to see her recognised on the international stage and congratulate her on this outstanding achievement." Transport for NSW’s executive director west Damien Pfieffer also congratulated Ms Suitor. “We recognise Ms Suitor’s leadership, commitment and significant contribution to regional road safety in NSW over more than two decades and her ability to build strong partnerships has helped make road safety a shared priority across councils and communities," he said. “She is a leading example of the importance of road safety officers, and the vital role they have in helping strengthen council capability and supporting safer road use through local planning and initiatives." Ms Suitor said she was humbled to be recognised by her peers for work she is passionate about. "I am incredibly honoured to receive this award and grateful to work in a field that enables me to make a positive difference in people's lives and communities," she said. "I have been fortunate to spend more than two decades planning, delivering, monitoring and evaluating road safety behaviour change programs across regional NSW, and I remain passionate about helping reduce road trauma. "My sincere thanks go to Austroads for sponsoring this award and to the Australasian College of Road Safety for this recognition. "I would also like to thank Transport for NSW and Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan shire councils for their ongoing support throughout my career. "Finally, I would like to acknowledge the members of the ACRS Local Government Network Committee, who generously volunteer their time each month to support and connect local government road safety practitioners across Australia and New Zealand,” Ms Suitor said.