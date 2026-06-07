The Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea is a group of locals who enjoy giving back to their community all year round - and they have a number of events coming up where they'd love to share that with more people.

The Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea welcome the community to their regular markets at Lions Park in Forbes.

The markets are an opportunity for the community to learn more about other projects that Rotary is promoting.

This June, Rotary Ipomoea members are volunteering at the Forbes Eisteddfod and the club has provided first prize monies for five of the Championships at the Eisteddfod’s Town Hall events.

This partnership with the Forbes Eisteddfod has been possible because of the wonderful community support given to Ipomoea at the recent Vintage and Collectables Fair.

Monies raised at the Collectables Fair is now able to be shared between the Eisteddfod and the Forbes Hospital Auxiliary.

On Tuesday 30 June at 6pm the Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea will be welcoming the Forbes community to an information chat held at Club Forbes in the Long Tan Room.

Rotarians will welcome community members to this event with light refreshments and a short collection of reasons why the current Rotarians enjoy Rotary.

If members of the public would like to come to this event please contact Rotarian Helen on 0427201445.

Rotarians have also been able to support the Forbes Museum, presenting Bruce Adams with a cheque of funds raised from the recent Life and Rhymes of Banjo Patterson, hosted by Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea.

This donation, Mr Adams explained will be used to assist the museum with recent work to restructure the museum so that the many donations made to the museum every year from the public can be carefully considered and stored.

This is a huge job, Mr Adams explained to Rotarians present.

He explained that the museum is always happy to have new volunteers to assist at the museum and he was pleased to accept Rotary’s donation.

There is no market in July as it is usually too chilly, however the August market in Lion’s Park on 8 August will be an all day market as part of Rotary Ipomoea’s partnership with the Galari Arts Festival.

The August Market is a wonderful all day showcase of local produce, talent and creativity.

There is no September market because Rotarians do not wish to have a market during Forbes Showtime.

October and November markets are great fun and Rotarians really enjoy sharing with the Forbes community their vision for the Rotary Ipomoea Christmas tree Festival in December.

Rotarians really enjoy giving back to our local community throughout the year in many ways.