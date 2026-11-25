Landholders in Goldridge Estate will be able to choose from a wider range of construction materials after Forbes Shire Council voted to scrap restrictive building covenants from undeveloped lots as well as future land releases. At its November meeting, councillors endorsed a recommendation to remove restrictive covenants that have required homes in the first sections of the estate to be constructed predominantly from brick or rendered materials. The change will allow a broader range of building materials and designs, including weatherboard and Colorbond-style construction. The decision follows a number of requests from landowners. Director Planning and Growth Mathew Teale told councillors council had previously said no to those requests because the covenant remained in force. Mr Teale said council had already moved away from the restrictions in newer stages of the development as sales slowed and construction methods evolved. "Sales had slowed and we recognise that there is new and modern methods of construction that would allow Goldridge to move forward," he said. Councillors were asked to make the decision following another request from a purchaser looking for approval to build a weatherboard home. Mr Teale said the recommendation would extend the relaxation of the covenant to all remaining undeveloped lots in the estate, 17 in total but a number of those are in stage 3 which has already had the covenant removed. Deputy mayor Chris Roylance asked whether the decision could possibly devalue existing homes. "Are we changing the rules halfway through the game?" he asked. General manager Stephen Dunshea said he could not comment on that but that the covenant had already been removed from future land releases. "What we're recommending to you here is that for all remaining sales in the current stages it be lifted as well," he said. "There hasn't been a large number of sales in the last 18 months, particularly in the last 12 months, so what we're looking at is potentially more contemporary designs even for the remainder of the vacant blocks that have either been sold already - and they're yet to build - as well as those that have not been sold in the current stages." Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM told the meeting local real estate agents had expressed support for lifting the restrictions. Councillors ultimately endorsed the recommendation. Council launched a Goldridge Estate Spring campaign in October which is active across digital and print channels, targeting first home buyers, young families and potential relocators. On the back of its successful Forbes Financial Gap Year campaign, the council is promoting affordability and lifestyle benefits of living in Forbes.