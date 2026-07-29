Central West Lachlan Landcare was pleased to once again partner with Forbes and Parkes Shire Councils to deliver National Tree Day activities over the weekend.

It was a fantastic weekend of planting, with more than 55 volunteers helping to plant over 350 trees and shrubs across the Forbes and Parkes events.

This year marked 30 years of National Tree Day, which was first organised by Planet Ark in 1996.

Since then, millions of Australians have played their part to improve our environment, support native wildlife, and help create greener, healthier communities.

A huge thank you to all our volunteers who gave up their time to help improve our local environment.

It is always wonderful to see our regular volunteers return each year, and we were equally pleased to welcome many new faces across the weekend.

Thank you also to our committee members for their assistance in delivering both events.

On Saturday 25 July, an enthusiastic group of 16 volunteers gathered at Forbes Cemetery to help establish a green buffer for the site.

Despite the chilly start, conditions were ideal for planting, with volunteers rewarded with lovely sunshine while they planted more than 40 larger pots of trees and shrubs.

Species planted included Grey Box and Black Wattle, native trees that provide important habitat and food sources for local wildlife.

The Parkes event on Sunday 26 July attracted more than 40 volunteers, who did an excellent job planting over 300 native shrubs near the Parkes Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Participants also had the opportunity to see previous National Tree Day plantings that are now thriving on site, which is always rewarding.

Conversations throughout both days highlighted that, beyond the environmental benefits, these events are a great way to build community connections and support mental wellbeing.

National Tree Day provides a valuable opportunity to get outdoors, meet new people and make a positive contribution to the local environment.

Be sure to visit our social media pages to check out photos from the weekend.

And don’t forget - Central West Lachlan Landcare is pleased to support the delivery of another Mental Health First Aid Course in Peak Hill on Wednesday and Thursday, 5–6 August.

Mental Health First Aid training helps participants recognise the early signs of mental health challenges, build confidence in supporting someone in distress, and connect people with appropriate professional help.

This free course is made possible through support from the Western NSW Local Health District, Primary Health Network, Rural Adversity Mental Health Program and Landcare NSW.

Participants must be available to attend both full days of training. Places are limited and registrations are essential. For more information, visit our website or social media pages.