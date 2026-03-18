Residents across the Lachlan Valley are invited to have their say on key elements of the draft Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan, an important tool to manage rural flood works and their valley-wide effects on water flows, connectivity and health of floodplain habitats.

Flood works include roads, channels, dams and levee banks which can change the way water flows to or from a river or change the way water moves during a flood.

Once developed, the Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan will be used to coordinate what types of flood works can be constructed and where, while balancing the needs of communities, landholders and the environment.

The first round of public consultation is now open and will close on 19 April 2026, for the community to give feedback on key elements which will inform the development of the draft plan.

These include the proposed floodplain boundary, the historical flood events used for modelling, cultural and heritage sites, ecological assets, and local variances to some rules, such as the maximum height for access roads.

It also includes the proposed floodway network - areas with fast flowing flood water as well as areas that naturally hold floodwaters - to maintain the health and connectivity of floodplain habitats.

The Forbes session on Wednesday 18 March is booked out, but there are online sessions available.

Executive Director of Water Planning and Knowledge Division Mitchell Isaacs said they're inviting landholders, residents and stakeholders across the Lachlan Valley to have their say on the draft plan.

“People who live and work here understand the challenges of the floodplain better than anyone," Mr Isaacs said.

"Recent floods have underscored the need for careful, evidence-based planning, and through open consultation we aim to deliver a floodplain management plan which protects lives and property while ensuring floodwaters continue to support vital ecological and Aboriginal cultural assets.

“Getting this work right is critical to guide how we manage flood risk and water flows across the Lachlan Valley floodplain ensuring the plan is practical, fair and shaped by local knowledge, understanding and experiences.”

The NSW Government encourages residents to attend an information session to inform the draft Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan.

For more information, to book an appointment, or submit feedback visit: Lachlan Valley floodplain.

NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water will release the full draft Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management plan as part of a second round of public consultation later this year.

To view the plan or a recorded presentation on it, go online to: https://www.water.dcceew.nsw.gov.au/our-work/floodplain-management/floodplain-management-plans/lachlan-valley-floodplain