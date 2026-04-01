Forbes boasts three of New South Wales’ best young auctioneers who will be be competing for national selection at this year’s Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) NSW Young Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show today.

SAM MACKAY

Sam Mackay from Forbes Livestock Agency, Jack Whitty and Lochie Miller from Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, are three of 10 auctioneers who have qualified for the State finals, to take place today (Thursday) in Sydney.

It's a debut appearance for Sam, who grew up in the livestock industry with dad Tim Mackay, but who hasn't been auctioneering very long himself.

“I followed dad around as a kid and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“My grandfather was also a livestock agent so it’s all I’ve really known."

With a good team at FLA, he enjoys working with clients to achieve good results.

And being selected to compete at Sydney is an achievement in itself.

“It’s always a good time at the Sydney Show, it’s quite a good social event and it looks like it will be a fun and enjoyable environment to sell in,” Sam said.

JACK WHITTY

Jack Whitty is just 21 but no stranger to the auctioneers' ring at Sydney Royal.

He's been to Sydney twice, one of the youngest competitors to step up to the competition, and he's feeling prepared for this year's main event.

The State final, run by the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association is known for its high level of competitors, with the winner progressing to the national final.

“It’s extremely competitive,” he said.

“Everyone there deserves to be there. The standard is very consistent and it’s usually very close just off the back of the calibre of auctioneers and how consistent the standard is.”

Now five years into his career with KMWL, one of Jack’s favourite parts about his job is seeing the result from start to finish from preparing stock on farm to then achieving a successful sale.

When it comes to Sydney, the relationships he's made at each competition have been just as valuable as the experience.

LOCHIE MILLER

Lochie Miller is looking forward to competing in this year's final after qualifying in 2025 but having to withdraw due to illness.

Lochie has been working full-time in the livestock industry since 2021 with KMWL and said the role of auctioneer became a passion of his once he was given the opportunity to try it out.

“I love all parts of my job, interacting with my clients, meeting new people every week, working with a good team at Forbes Saleyards and the KMWL team and I love my auctioneering as well," he said.

“When I first started the job I didn’t know too much about it [auctioneering] but once I watched others, and my pop [KMWL director Kevin Miller] has auctioneered my whole life, so I got my foot in the door and got an opportunity to have a go and it just took off from there."

WATCH

The competition will be livestreamed from 1pm today, Thursday 2 April, online at www.theland.com.au