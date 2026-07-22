By MEAT AND LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA

CATTLE

Monday 20 July

Yarding 1410 (up 566)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1410 head.

Quality was similar to that of previous weeks with some good lines of well bred feeder cattle penned along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.

Lightweight steers back to the paddock reached 638c/kg. Yearling steers slipped 10c to 15c/kg.

Those to feed received from 518c to 602c/kg with heavyweights to processors selling from 490 to 558c/kg.

The heifer portion was also 15 to 20c/kg easier with feeders paying from 480 to 540c/kg.

The finished lines to processors sold from 480 to 520c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks ranged in price from 440c to 546c/kg.

Grown heifers sold from 390 to 488c/kg. Cows were the exception to the cheaper trend holding fairly steady.

Heavy cows sold from 370c to 428c/kg. The best heavy bulls reached 445c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 21 July

Yarding 33,750 (up 1430)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 33,750 head. There was 24,850 lambs penned and quality continues to be mixed.

There was a handy offering of grain assisted trade and heavyweight lambs penned along with the secondary lines.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market. A few pens of new season lambs sold from $286 to $317/head.

Lambs fell $20 to $15/head with trade weights selling from $247 to $306/head. Heavies to 26kg ranged from $292 to $325/head.

Extra heavyweights sold from $324 to $393/head. Carcase prices averaged from 1028 to 1213c/kg.

The best heavy hoggets reached $313/head. There was 8900 mutton offered and quality was very mixed.

Prices also slipped with Merino ewes selling from $182 to $347/head. Crossbreds sold from $199 to $330/head.

Dorper ewes received from $175 to $330/head.

Pig sale this Friday, contact VC Reid Smith Livestock