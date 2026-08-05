Crop Swap Parkes has entered an exciting new chapter, with the event now being held at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub (affectionately known as PASH) and hosted by Parkes Community Arts.

The move brings Crop Swap under the coordination of a local organisation with a focus on community, creativity, and sustainability.

Crop Swap Parkes first began as part of the inaugural Homegrown Parkes event in 2023, which was conceived by Central West Lachlan Landcare, Parkes Community Arts, and Parkes Shire Council to encourage people to grow, share and celebrate local produce and products.

Since that first event, Crop Swap has remained a regular feature of Homegrown Parkes, providing an opportunity for residents to exchange home-grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, seedlings, preserves, and gardening knowledge.

Following its success at Homegrown Parkes, Crop Swap gatherings were held at Parkes Library throughout 2024 and 2025.

Then in early 2026, the event moved to PASH, creating a permanent home that better reflects the sustainability values at the heart of the program.

PASH, located at 33A Albert Street, is a growing community space dedicated to arts, creativity, environmental awareness, and community connection.

The hub provides a place where people can come together to learn, create, share ideas, and participate in activities that strengthen community wellbeing.

Parkes Community Arts is a volunteer-driven organisation that delivers artistic, creative, and sustainable activities across the Parkes Shire by supporting exhibitions, workshops, festivals, and community events.

Parkes Community Arts and Central West Lachlan Landcare have worked closely together on a range of community initiatives over the past several years, most notably Homegrown Parkes, which continues to attract residents and visitors interested in local food, sustainable living, and community engagement.

This collaboration extends beyond Homegrown Parkes, with Parkes Community Arts partnering with CWLL in the last couple of years to contribute to Parkes NAIDOC activities, including the annual NAIDOC Family Fun Day, helping to create opportunities for cultural celebration and learning.

Crop swapping plays an important role in reducing food waste, promoting local food production, and strengthening community connections. It allows locals to share excess produce rather than see it go to waste, while giving others access to fresh, locally grown food. Just as importantly, it creates opportunities for people to exchange tips, seeds, skills, and stories.

Now at its new home at PASH, Crop Swap continues to grow from the simple idea that communities are stronger when people share what they have.

The next Parkes Crop Swap will take place this Saturday 8 August, 9am-11am, at PASH, 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance.

Crop Swap is held on the second Saturday of the month at 9am unless it is a Homegrown Parkes month in which case it will be at Cooke Park as part of Homegrown.

For more information visit the Parkes Community Arts Facebook page.