By MEAT AND LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA

CATTLE

Monday 27 July

Yarding 1946 (up 536)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1946 head. Quality was mixed though there was some good lines of well bred feeder cattle penned along with the secondary types.

There was an improved offering of cows and the usual buyers were present and competing in an easier market.

Middleweight yearling steers to feed eased 5c to sell from 520 to 613c/kg.

Heavyweights slipped 10c to 15c to range from 490c to 606c/kg. Finished lines to processors sold from 460 to 486c/kg.

The heifer portion to feed received from 480 to 532c/kg for middle and heavyweights. The better finished lines to processors ranged from 430c to 490c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 440c to 480/kg. Grown heifers ranged in price from 385 to 467c/kg.

A handy offering of heavy finished cows received from 385c to 420c/kg with plainer types from 350 to 388c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 438c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 28 July

Yarding 33,250 (down 500)

Numbers remained steady this sale with agents yarding 33,250 head.

There was 26,250 lambs penned and quality was improved from previous sales with a better offering of finished trade and export lambs available.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. There was 1500 new season lambs penned and these sold from $285 to $326/head.

Old lambs lifted $5 to $7/head with trade weights ranging from $249 to $312/head. Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $294 to $330/head.

Extra heavyweights received from $325 to $370/head. Carcase prices averaged 1080c to 1232c/kg.

There was 7000 mutton yarded and quality was mixed. prices slipped with Merino ewes selling from $190 to $315/head.

Heavy crossbred ewes ranged from $233 to $317 with Dorpers from $175 to $302/head. Merino wethers received from $190 to $294/head.

PIG

Friday 24 July

Yarding 308 (up 70)

A much larger yarding of top quality sows this sale saw prices improve 10c to 15c per kg.

Only 1 boar made 20c per kg. Bacon once again was in short supply, to few to quote.

A good run of quality pork saw prices firm to $5 to $10 cheaper. Suckers were firm on last sale.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK