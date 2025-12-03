PHOTO
MARKET REPORTS
From MEAT AND LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA
Cattle sale, Monday 1 December
Yarding 3414 (up 889)
Numbers jumped this sale with agents yarding 3414 head.
Quality was fair with a large portion being good runs of well bred cattle though there was still a small percentage of secondary cattle offered.
All the usual buyers were present and competing in a market that sold firm to easier with quality contributing.
Yearling steers were firm to 8c easier with those to feed selling from 440 to 534c/kg.
Finished lines to processors received from 442c to 478c/kg.
The heifer portion corrected after last week’s gains with feeder heifers receiving from 415 to 468c/kg. Processors paid 420 to 457c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks were limited and reached 478c/kg.
Grown heifers ranged in price from 393c to 450c/kg.
Cows held firm to 5c easier.
Heavy finished cows sold from 383 to 420c/kg and plainer types from 370c to 390c/kg.
The best heavy bull reached 417c/kg.
Sheep sale, Tuesday 2 December
Yarding 35,650 (down 350)
Lamb numbers fell to 21750 and quality was similar to the previous sale.
There was a limited selection of well finished lambs penned with a large percentage of dried types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to better market depending on quality.
There was 3700 new season lambs penned and trade and heavyweights sold from $244 to $288/head.
Restockers were active on the plainer lighter types paying from $190 to $251/head.
Old trade weight lambs were firm to a couple dearer on the better types selling from $237 to $285/head.
Heavyweight lamb sold from $286 to $395/head with extra heavies from $302 to $346/head.
Carcase prices averaged from 1054 to 1144c/kg.
Mutton numbers increased with 13,900 head penned.
Quality was fair and most grade showed a dearer trend. Merino ewes sold from $168 to $318/head.
Crossbreds received from $178 to $280 with Dorper ewes ranging from $172 to $290/head.
Merino wethers sold from $178 to $258/head.