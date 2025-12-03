MARKET REPORTS

From MEAT AND LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA

Cattle sale, Monday 1 December

Yarding 3414 (up 889)

Numbers jumped this sale with agents yarding 3414 head.

Quality was fair with a large portion being good runs of well bred cattle though there was still a small percentage of secondary cattle offered.

All the usual buyers were present and competing in a market that sold firm to easier with quality contributing.

Yearling steers were firm to 8c easier with those to feed selling from 440 to 534c/kg.

Finished lines to processors received from 442c to 478c/kg.

The heifer portion corrected after last week’s gains with feeder heifers receiving from 415 to 468c/kg. Processors paid 420 to 457c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks were limited and reached 478c/kg.

Grown heifers ranged in price from 393c to 450c/kg.

Cows held firm to 5c easier.

Heavy finished cows sold from 383 to 420c/kg and plainer types from 370c to 390c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 417c/kg.

Sheep sale, Tuesday 2 December

Yarding 35,650 (down 350)

Lamb numbers fell to 21750 and quality was similar to the previous sale.

There was a limited selection of well finished lambs penned with a large percentage of dried types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to better market depending on quality.

There was 3700 new season lambs penned and trade and heavyweights sold from $244 to $288/head.

Restockers were active on the plainer lighter types paying from $190 to $251/head.

Old trade weight lambs were firm to a couple dearer on the better types selling from $237 to $285/head.

Heavyweight lamb sold from $286 to $395/head with extra heavies from $302 to $346/head.

Carcase prices averaged from 1054 to 1144c/kg.

Mutton numbers increased with 13,900 head penned.

Quality was fair and most grade showed a dearer trend. Merino ewes sold from $168 to $318/head.

Crossbreds received from $178 to $280 with Dorper ewes ranging from $172 to $290/head.

Merino wethers sold from $178 to $258/head.