CATTLE

Monday 3 August

Yarding 1299 (down 647 on last week)

Quality was reduced slightly from the previous sale though there was still some handy lines of well bred cattle offered.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.

Yearling steers slipped 10c/kg with middle and heavyweights to feed selling from 450 to 570c/kg.

The finished lines to processors received from 440 to 510c/kg.

The heifer portion to feed also slipped to range in price from 450c to 535c/kg with finished types selling from 475 to 514c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 430 to 489c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 385c to 430c/kg.

Cows followed a similar trend easing 5 to 8c/kg.

Better finished heavy cows sold from 385 to 410c with plainer types from 355 to 378c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 435c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 4 August

Yarding 40,500 (up 7250)

There was 26700 lambs penned and quality was mixed but fair with good numbers of finished trade and export lambs available along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to easier market.

There were 3100 new season lambs penned and prices ranged from $288 to $326/head.

Old lambs fluctuated in prices but held mostly firm to $4/head easier.

Trade weights 20-24kg sold from $254 to $303/head.

Heavyweights to 26kg received from $295 to $332 with export lambs selling from $320 to $409/head.

Carcase prices averaged from 1037 to 1224c/kg.

Mutton numbers showed the increase lifted to 13,800 head.

Mixed quality Merinos made up the majority and prices slipped.

Merino ewes sold from $188 to $290/head.

Crossbred received from $200 to $294/head with Dorpers reaching $255/head.

A large offering of Merino wethers sold from $215 to $266/head.

STORE CATTLE SALE

Friday 31 July

There was solid competition for a quality yarding at the July store cattle sale last Friday.

Central West Livestock Exchange saw a 1368-strong yarding across 144 lots.

Steers were the standout of the sale, averaging $1,651/head and selling to $2,060/head, while the large run of heifers averaged $1,405/head, topping at $1,840/head, the saleyards shared on their social media channels.

Breeding stock continued to attract strong demand, with cow & calf units selling to $3,250/unit and PTIC cows reaching $2,000/head.