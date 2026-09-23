Saddle up for rodeo's return

The dust will fly once again in Forbes this weekend as the gates swing open for the Club Forbes Rodeo - the first since 2024. Saturday 26 September promises a full day of rodeo action from 10am, with competitors set to test their speed, skill and courage across a packed schedule of rodeo disciplines. Rope and tie, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, steer undecorating and break-away roping feature on the program, while the prestigious open bull ride, open saddle bronc and open bareback will each attract strong competition with $2500 prize purses on offer. Junior competitors will also have their chance to shine in the steer ride and bull ride. In addition to the prize purse, Forbes Rodeo honours a long-time volunteer with the presentation of the Paddy Molloy All-Round Buckle, with the Bruce Sayers buckle to be presented for the open barrel race. The district will be well represented in the arena, with Sam Klingner entered in the open and novice bull rides and Tim Childs lining up in the team roping. Koby Read will double up in the novice bull and novice bronc events, while Chet Read takes his place in the open and novice bronc. Young local riders are also set to shine, with Josiah Klinger competing in the junior and novice bull ride and Jeriah Gunn entered in the 11-14 years junior steer ride. Junior events do start Friday night with the barrel racing for under 18s as well as the novice barrel horse section from 6pm. Visitors are also encouraged to head over to Club Forbes, where they're having a rodeo night on Friday 25 September. Pull on your best boots and hat for a night of western fun with prizes for best dressed, games and giveaways throughout the night. Rodeo tickets are available at the gate or online now, go online to www.ticketebo.com.au/forbes-rodeo-inc/club-forbes-forbes-rodeo There'll be replays on the big screen and entertainment by rodeo clown Big Al, as well as stalls, food and bar facilities on site and a live band into the evening.