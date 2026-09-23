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Saddle up for rodeo's return

<p>Rodeo returns to Forbes for the first time since 2024.</p>\\n
<p>Rodeo returns to Forbes for the first time since 2024.</p>\\n

Rodeo returns to Forbes for the first time since 2024.

The Club Forbes Rodeo is on Saturday 26 September at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre. Tickets online now.
September 23, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 23, 2026 • 05:12

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