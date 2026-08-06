With more Australians experiencing homelessness than ever before, The Salvation Army says the nation's housing crisis has escalated into a national emergency.

During this Homelessness Week, which runs from 3–9 August, the Salvos say record homelessness levels should be unacceptable in a country like Australia.

The charity warns the crisis is no longer confined to those sleeping rough but is increasingly affecting families, children, workers and older Australians.

More than 122,000 people are now experiencing homelessness across Australia, according to The Salvation Army, while almost 289,000 people sought support from The Salvation Army’s homelessness services in the past year.

At the same time, it said nearly 169,000 households remain on public housing waitlists nationwide, highlighting a housing system under immense strain.

The Salvation Army’s Head of Homelessness Jed Donoghue said in a statement issued to media, the organisation is seeing increasing numbers of Australians who never imagined they would need homelessness support.

“Rising rents, limited housing and ongoing cost-of-living pressures are pushing more Australians to breaking point," Dr Donoghue said.

"We’re seeing working people, families, older women and young people seeking homelessness support because they simply can’t afford a safe place to live.

“Homelessness is about much more than sleeping rough. People are living in cars, couch surfing or staying in overcrowded homes because they have nowhere else to go."

Contrary to common perceptions, Dr Donoghue said, sleeping rough accounts for only 6.2 per cent of homelessness in Australia.

The most common form is severely overcrowded housing, affecting 39 per cent of people experiencing homelessness.

The Salvation Army’s 2026 Red Shield Report surveyed more than 4400 people who accessed Salvation Army emergency relief services across the country and found:

• 75 per cent of respondents were experiencing housing stress.

• 60 per cent had been unable to pay their rent or mortgage on time during the previous year.

• 37 per cent feared losing their home altogether.

• 16 per cent had couch surfed or lived in their car during the previous 12 months.

• Almost two-thirds (64 per cent) of households with children could not afford winter clothing or shoes for their children.

“This Homelessness Week we’re calling on governments, communities and Australians to work together to increase the supply of safe, affordable housing and ensure people have the support they need before they reach crisis point," Dr Donoghue said.

The Salvation Army is calling for early intervention and homelessness prevention programs; Housing First approaches that prioritise permanent housing solutions; greater investment in wraparound support services to help people sustain long-term housing; and increased investment in social and affordable housing.

For more information on how to get involved in Homelessness Week, or if you need support from the Salvos, visit www.salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS.