Central West Lachlan Landcare is once again working with Forbes and Parkes Shire Councils to deliver National Tree Day activities.

Save the dates! Our sites are registered and site preparation is in the pipeline at both Forbes and Parkes.

Final details of sites will be distributed in the months ahead, but registrations can be made now. We look forward to working with Forbes Shire Council once again at a site in Forbes on Saturday, 25 July.

We are planning to head back out to the Parkes Wetlands for planting on Sunday, 26 July. This area has evolved beautifully since our last planting at the site. Parkes’ former Sewage Treatment Plant maturation ponds are now taking shape as a high-value, hydrologically complex wetland, capable of supporting a diverse range of native fauna and flora. Our plantings work in with the naturally occurring Fuzzy Box species that occur in the area surrounding Akuna Road.

Make sure that you take the time to find out about what you are planting and how it might contribute in the long term to the local environment.

This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, plant a tree or shrub, create some memories and meet new people.

At both sites, we kick off at 10am and we will be cranking up the barbecue for lunch, so we would really appreciate registrations via the Planet Ark website via the links below.

From the research undertaken by Planet Ark, it was found that Australians spend just three per cent of their week in nature, yet almost three hours a day on their phones, primarily on social media. In an age where people are spending more time indoors immersed in technology, we explored the possibilities of bringing nature and technology together.

Forbes National Tree Day will be held on Saturday, 25 July from 10am. Find out more details via our social media or the Planet Ark website.

Parkes National Tree Day will be held on Sunday, 26 July from 10am at Akuna Road. Find out more details via our social media or the Planet Ark website.

Of course, you can always go directly to the National Tree Day website for further information.

If you can’t register online, drop me a line on 0418 611 053.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare