The Suzuki Fronx promotion returns to centre stage at Club Forbes on Sunday, 30 August, when another 20 members will earn a place in the major car draw and one of them will take home $1,000 cash.

This will be the second monthly draw in the seven-month promotion, which will create 140 finalists before the major draw on Sunday, 31 January 2027. One finalist will then drive away in a brand-new Suzuki Fronx Hybrid.

Members can collect entries by spending $20 or more on food or beverages, buying $20 or more in bingo or raffle tickets, renewing or taking out membership, or swiping their membership card at the kiosk for a random entry ticket.

Before the Suzuki draw, Club Forbes will hold its Father’s Day raffle, with $4,000 in prizes for dads and families. It gives members two major reasons to be at the Club that evening, with the Father’s Day prizes followed by the $1,000 Suzuki finalist giveaway at 7pm.

Club Forbes CEO Peter Gasson said the monthly promotion gives members regular chances to win while building towards the major car giveaway in January.

“We wanted the Suzuki Fronx promotion to reward members throughout the full seven months, rather than having everyone wait for one final draw,” Mr Gasson said.

“Twenty members qualify each month, one wins $1,000 on the night and every finalist remains in the running for the car.”

The promotions will be followed by Club Forbes’ 72nd birthday celebration from Friday, 11 September to Sunday, 13 September, with three days of live music, family activities and giveaways.

The weekend program includes:

Friday, 11 September: the 72nd Birthday Raffle at 7pm in the Main Lounge, followed by Brock County Band at 7.30pm in the Gallipoli Auditorium.

Saturday, 12 September: Birthday Bingo at 11am, line dancing and a mechanical bull from 3pm in the Gallipoli Auditorium, and Gracey Denham-Jones at 7.30pm in Court 1.

Sunday, 13 September: a Kids Morning from 10am in the Gallipoli Auditorium, a free Sunday morning barbecue for members, Casey McFarlane at 3.30pm in Court 1, and the $5,000 Cash Raffle at 6.30pm in the Main Lounge.

The celebration brings together Club favourites, entertainment and prizes across a weekend for members and local families.

Everyone is welcome to join the birthday celebrations.

Full promotion details and terms are available from Club Forbes reception.