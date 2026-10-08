SES receives $1 million flood response upgrade

Forbes SES has taken delivery of a new high clearance flood vehicle, enhancing flood rescue capability and emergency response. The $1 million Generation Four High Clearance Vehicle (HCV) is designed to operate in extreme off-road conditions and through floodwaters up to 1.2 metres deep, enabling SES crews to complete rescues, deliver essential supplies and support other emergency services. The NSW State Emergency Service says the new HCVs are one of the most advanced flood operations vehicles in Australia - safer and more comfortable for crews and passengers with a fitted canopy and side seating. Scene lighting has been upgraded for safety and visibility, while equipment is protected by sealed and pressurised underbody storage. Local volunteers took delivery of the vehicle at a familiarisation weekend where they gained experience using it before it enters service. NSW SES Forbes Unit Commander Robert Walshaw said members are thrilled to add the new vehicle to their fleet. Designed to carry cargo and personnel and fitted with a Hiab crane, the vehicle is versatile and will importantly support local SES response through what can be weeks on end where areas get cut off by floodwater. “In 2022, we experienced the worst flood in decades for Forbes, which inundated hundreds of homes and businesses,” Inspector Walshaw said. "This enhancement to our high clearance vehicle fleet strengthens our operational capability, so we’re better prepared than ever for whatever weather the future may bring.” In the last 12 months, NSW SES Forbes Unit members have responded to more than 70 incidents, including storm-related damage, road crash and general land rescues. NSW SES Acting Southern Zone Commander Brett Koschel said the addition to Forbes’ fleet is a step forward for the Central West’s flood and disaster response capability. “Whether it’s wading through more than a metre of floodwater, or delivering supplies to residents cut off by floodwaters, this new specialist vehicle means that help will arrive faster when the community needs it most,” Chief Superintendent Koschel said. Member for Orange Phil Donato said the vehicle based in Forbes would be available to respond across the region. “This new vehicle will be a welcome addition for our community and having it based in Forbes will mean it will be ready to respond wherever it is needed during extreme weather events,” Mr Donato said. NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said it would make a real difference. "This new high clearance vehicle will make a significant difference to the Forbes community and can be pre-deployed to surrounding areas to bring rapid help when people need it most," Minister Dib said. The boost to Forbes’ emergency fleet is part of a combined $11 million dollar investment from the NSW Government, delivering 11 new High Clearance Vehicles across the state - a new HCV was also handed over to NSW SES Dubbo Unit during the familiarisation weekend. Flood rescue is just one of the ways Forbes SES volunteers are trained and ready to support their community - they've also completed recent training in road crash response, rescue from heights, domestic and industrial rescue. Volunteers train at the local headquarters, as well as in partnership with neighbouring units, every Wednesday evening. Volunteers are always welcome, you can find out more online at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/volunteer