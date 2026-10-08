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SES receives $1 million flood response upgrade

<p>Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw and volunteers Beau Dukes-Rankmore, Greg Schaefer, Joseph Johansson, Lewis Wilde, Beaker Turner and John Carpenter with the new high clearance vehicle and fully-equipped flood rescue vehicle.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw and volunteers Beau Dukes-Rankmore, Greg Schaefer, Joseph Johansson, Lewis Wilde, Beaker Turner and John Carpenter with the new high clearance vehicle and fully-equipped flood rescue vehicle.</p>\\n

Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw and volunteers Beau Dukes-Rankmore, Greg Schaefer, Joseph Johansson, Lewis Wilde, Beaker Turner and John Carpenter with the new high clearance vehicle and fully-equipped flood rescue vehicle.

Forbes SES has taken delivery of a new high clearance vehicle
October 8, 2026 • 06:00

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