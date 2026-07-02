A storm has felled trees onto a house, shed and caravan, with more blocking roads around the shire.

Forbes SES unit volunteers had barely got home from training on Wednesday night when the first call for assistance came in.

Unit controller Inspector Roc Walshaw said his volunteers responded to 14 calls including a tree fallen onto a house and another onto a shed and caravan.

They had to spend an hour clearing the road of fallen tree limbs to even get through to their first job, he said, but over the next 24 hours were able to get them completed.

SES team members worked into Wednesday night to help, then went back into the field on Thursday through to the afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 63km an hour were recorded at Forbes airport, peaking shortly after 9.30pm.

The Bureau's gauge recorded 22..4mm for the night, with half of that between 9 and 10.30pm.

Forbes Shire Council crews were also out on Thursday clearing fallen trees and storm debris.

Several large trees came down, blocking access on a number of roads including River Road, Stacey Street, South Condobolin Road, New Grenfell Road, Paytens Bridge Road, Waughan Road, Yarrabandai Road and Pouts Lane.

If your property has been impacted by recent storms and you require assistance, please contact the NSW SES on 132 500.