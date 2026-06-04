Our Ninja Park just became a lot more sun-safe with the installation of shade sails, thanks to a community building partnership program grant.

The grant contributed $43,076 to the project, matched by Forbes Shire Council, State MP Phil Donato meeting with councillors and staff on site to check it out - along with shade over the Lions Park playground.

Mr Donato congratulated this year's successful grants program applicants, with other local projects including Eugowra bowling club for accessible bathrooms and St John's Anglican Church for roof maintenance.

“This annual grant program has been an important financial support mechanism, helping to grow and sustain many local community organisations," Mr Donato said.

“Given the funding cap for each electorate and being a highly competitive grants program, there certain to be some applicants who were unsuccessful - but they shouldn’t be discouraged from trying again next year.

“I have been hosting annual grant writing workshops to assist local organisations achieve funding success, and I encourage local grant applicants to participate in my next workshop."

The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 22,400 community projects since it commenced in 2009.

Local not-for-profit community organisations and councils were eligible to apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.